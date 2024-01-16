Israel-Hamas War: IDF fights in Gaza, shots fired at Egyptian border
After over 100 days in Hamas captivity, Gaza hostages receive medicine
Without proper treatment, these patients face elevated blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, blindness, and amputation.
Israel and Qatar have included the transfer of life-saving medicine to the hostages in the Gaza Strip during the last round of talks, according to reports by Israeli media on Saturday.
It has been 100 days since the hostages in the Gaza Strip found themselves without essential medical treatment, raising concerns about their health and well-being. Recent reports from Maariv highlight the dire situation, revealing that many of these individuals are grappling with chronic illnesses, while others are suspected to have succumbed to infectious diseases and the harsh living conditions in the strip.
In a significant development between Israel and Qatar, plans are underway to provide much-needed drugs to address the health issues faced by the hostages.
IDF reservist falls in southern Gaza Strip battle
Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Nitzan Schessler, 21, from Hadera, fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.
His family has been notified; he was posthumously promoted from the rank of Staff-Sergeant (res.) to the rank of Sergeant-Major (res.) after his death.
Israeli soldier wounded in IDF shootout with smugglers on Egypt border
Several people were wounded in the firefight, with a female soldier being taken to hospital, although her condition is now considered to be in good condition.
The IDF fired at a group of suspected drug smugglers on the Egyptian border late on Monday night.
Several people were wounded in the firefight, with a female soldier being taken to hospital, although she is now considered to be in good condition, according to Israeli media. Her family has been informed.
The IDF identified around 20 suspects on the Egyptian side in the area near the Nitzana border crossing, some of them were armed.
#عاجل وصل قبل قليل نحو عشرين مشتبه فيهم من بينهم عدد من المسلحين من داخل الأراضي المصرية نحو منطقة الحدود بالقرب من نيتسانا حيث قام الجنود العاملين في المنطقة بإطلاق النار نحو المسلحين ورصدوا عدة إصابات.— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 15, 2024
This is believed to have been an attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel according to Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic spokesperson.
Following the incident, the six drug smugglers were arrested according to Egyptian security officials, quoted by Reuters.
Second Israeli soccer player detained in Turkey over support for hostages
Kartsev is the second Israeli player in the Turkish league to be detained by police and vilified in Turkish media.
Eden Kartsev was detained on Monday night by Istanbul police after being reported for a social media post in which he showed solidarity with the hostages in Gaza.
Kartsev was released after giving a statement and is expected to return to Israel shortly.
He reposted an image from another account which marked 100 days since the hostages were taken by Hamas with the hashtag "BringThemHomeNow", according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Kamuoyunu Bilgilendirme | pic.twitter.com/o1xkHfMEMt— RAMS Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) January 15, 2024
Go to the full article >>
Israel's health system prepares for largest post-trauma wave in its history
About 30% of the population may develop post-trauma disorders in the next few months.
Israel is confronting the most severe mental trauma wave since its founding, according to psychiatry experts. The mental health system is already inundated with unresolved requests for help. Waiting lists stretch for months, and health maintenance organizations (HMO) have been struggling to manage the escalating number of mental health cases, a volume never before encountered.
For years, the Israeli mental health system has been inadequate: Lengthy waiting times, particularly in peripheral areas, have been a testament to the neglect faced by those dealing with mental health challenges. Since the October 7 massacre, the public health system has been overwhelmed by a deluge of distress calls, anticipated to reach enormous proportions.
Psychiatry experts have recently predicted that one in three people who have been affected directly or indirectly by the war—including families and friends of the kidnapped, injured victims, or those who have lost loved ones—might develop post-trauma disorders in the coming months. ERAN's distress hotlines are already dealing with over 100,000 calls, unprecedented since the center's inception.
Explosions heard in Aleppo - report
Media in Syria are reporting Monday evening about explosions in the city of Aleppo according to the Syrian Organization for Human Rights, an opposition-affiliated organization, the explosions were the result of an attack by Israel.
This is a developing story.
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - reports
The IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanese territory on Monday, according to an IDF press release.
Israeli Air Force fighters struck Hezbollah's operational infrastructure in the area of Marun al-Ras in southern Lebanon.
Earlier on Monday, several interceptors were launched at suspicious aerial targets in Lebanese territory in the areas of Yaron and Ramish.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says