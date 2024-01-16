Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel and Qatar have included the transfer of life-saving medicine to the hostages in the Gaza Strip during the last round of talks, according to reports by Israeli media on Saturday.

It has been 100 days since the hostages in the Gaza Strip found themselves without essential medical treatment, raising concerns about their health and well-being. Recent reports from Maariv highlight the dire situation, revealing that many of these individuals are grappling with chronic illnesses, while others are suspected to have succumbed to infectious diseases and the harsh living conditions in the strip.

In a significant development between Israel and Qatar, plans are underway to provide much-needed drugs to address the health issues faced by the hostages.