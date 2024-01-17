The Nova music festival organizers announced their plans to return to Israel later this year, N12 reported on Wednesday.

The festival was held in the southern kibbutz of Re'im on October 7, when Hamas infiltrated the borders of Israel and massacred over 300 civilians at the event.

As per the report, Nova festival production is working on a huge event in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, maybe as early as June, which should attract about 60 thousand people, according to the report.

Tel Aviv event to raise funds for rehabilitation of massacred communities

The purpose of the event is "to raise funds for the continued rehabilitation of the victims of the community, the commemoration of the murdered, and the continuation of the information projects in the world," internal sources of the event told Mako.

The official date is not yet closed, but as mentioned, the event is planned for this coming June, and artists that are being targeted by the organizers include: Shlomo Artzi, Tuna, Yasmin Moalem, Mosh Ben-Ari, Eden Hasson, Keren Peles, Gidi Gov, Hanan Ben-Ari, Benaya Barabi and more. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Nova" producers further added, "The producers are working on a variety of commemorative events for the benefit of the victims of the Nova community and in memory of the murdered. At this stage, the details are not fine-tuned, and when we can inform the public, we will do so."