'Full Israeli control of Gaza': Likud members' plan for post-Hamas rule

With the expected military scale down in the Israel-Hamas War, discussions intensify about "the day after," more and more pressure is being heaped on the Israeli government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular, to provide clear answers regarding the political, civil, and security vision for the future of the Gaza Strip.

In response to US pressure to transfer control of Gaza to a third party and pressure to support a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, some Likud have begun to exert counter-pressure.

The Dror Forum in Likud launched a petition on Thursday in which major Likud members demanded the government "insist on full Israeli control over the Gaza Strip as a fundamental condition for a cessation of hostilities."

Only in this way, according to the Likud members, will it be possible "to decidedly win the war and ensure peace in the south in the long run." Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel, January 18, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

Likud members hope to force issue to committee

The initiative only began on Thursday, but about 150 major Likud members have already signed it. Forum members claim that the required threshold of 750 signatures to force a Likud central committee meeting on the issue will be reached soon.

'We are pleased to see the great response," the Dror Forum stated. "This is a critical issue for the security of the residents of the south and the entire State of Israel."