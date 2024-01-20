The families of the hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas on October 7 demonstrated outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Friday night.

The demonstrators intend to stay outside the Prime Minister's house overnight and throughout Shabbat, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Many of them arrived with tents that were erected on the public sidewalk nearby.

Dozens of families made the journey to the Netanyahu family home in Caesarea to make clear to the Prime Minister that his highest calling is to return the hostages alive, with slogans such as "For 105 days we begged you and now we demand: stop the executions of the hostages!"

Calling on him to come out and face them, they said "Prove your leadership and lead a courageous move that will advance the outline that is known to be on the table, it's not just about freeing hostages, it's about saving lives.

"The days of grace in which you dragged your feet are over!" The families called at the Prime Minister's house in hopes that he would provide them with answers.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum announced that at the end of Shabbat, there will be a huge support rally for the abductees and their families in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, "Their time has passed - we must make a deal now! In order to save the lives of those who have survived so far and to return the murdered to burial in the land of Israel."

"It's a matter of life and death!"

Several family members made personal pleas to the Israeli public.

Ofir Weinberg, Itai Sabirsky's cousin, said: "Itai was executed! That's what we said would happen and that's what happened. Returning the hostages is the most important task right now. I call on all citizens of Israel to join me and the families of those kidnapped in Caesarea."

Ella Ben Ami, daughter of Ohad Ben Ami, held captive by Hamas: "It turned from begging for their return to begging to save their lives. It's a matter of life and death."

She added: "We demand an international conference now of Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and Israel. Let them sit in one corridor and come to an understanding of how to get the kidnapped people home. We call on the Prime Minister of Israel to take a brave step and return those who remained alive, alive, and the bodies [of those who are not] to be buried in the Israeli grave as they deserve. I call on everyone to stop wringing your hands, sober up, and do something now!"