Biden still believes in promise, possibility of 2-state solution -White House

By REUTERS
JANUARY 19, 2024

US President Joe Biden still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Friday.

Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour to Gaza, Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

The United States still opposes a general ceasefire in Gaza, believing it will help Hamas terrorists, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Friday.

"We do support humanitarian pauses, as I said, to try to get hostages out and more aid in, but we don't support a ceasefire at this time," Kirby told a White House news briefing. "I think it's important to remember that there was ceasefire in place on the sixth of October."

 

