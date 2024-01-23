David Nati Alfasi, 27 of Beersheba, killed in battle

Major David Nati Alfasi of the IDF paratroopers’ brigade from Beersheba fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Alfasi was killed by an anti-tank missile strike on a house in Khan Yunis.

He was born in Beersheba 27 years ago and grew up in Migdal Ha’emek.

He was married to his wife, Shahar, and the father of Yosef, a one-year-old baby boy.

Alfasi's military experience

He held the position of Sergeant Major in the 202nd Battalion of the Parachute Brigade. Alfasi enlisted in the IDF 2019 and was a trainee in the Betar movement.

He studied at the military boarding school for command and staff and at the Reali School in Haifa. He moved to Beersheba after he fell in love with Shahar three and a half years ago and married her.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday in Migdal Ha’emek.

Alfasi’s uncle, Shuki Peretz, wrote: “My dear nephew, thank you for 27 years of infinite pride. I had the privilege of accompanying you every step of the way; you excelled in everything. You made me the proudest uncle in the world. I promise that you won’t be forgotten. This will be my life's mission. I will love you forever.”