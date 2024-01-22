The Kfir brigade conducted operations in the Gaza Strip and, for the first time since its inception, collaborated with intelligence and the air force to eliminate terrorists and uncover weapons in Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Monday.

In recent weeks, the Kfir brigade combat team has been operating in the Khan Yunis region. During this time, the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists, raided dozens of terrorist infrastructures, and took control of Hamas's headquarters, the statement said.

Intense operations in the kasbah of Khan Yunis

For the past few days, the combat team of the Kfir Brigade has been operating in the Kasbah in Khan Yunis in the 'Bnei Suhila' neighborhood. The forces located many weapons, explosives, grenades, cartridges, and rockets inside the kasbah. In one of the raids, a home lathe that was used to create weapons was found and destroyed. The Kfir Brigade operates in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip January 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Initially, the Kfir brigade began operations in the north of the Strip in the Shajaiya neighborhood when the ground operation started before moving south to Khan Yunis. This is the first time that the brigade is operating in cooperation with tanks, combat engineers, and the airforce in face-to-face combat with terrorists.

According to the IDF, the fighters of the Kfir Brigade's combat team left the Gaza Strip Sunday night for several days to refresh and resume operational training. They were promptly relieved by other forces in Khan Yunis. As it stands, the brigade will continue operational activity according to the assessment of the situation in Gaza.