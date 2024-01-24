Soldier with no bigger love than the Israeli flag killed by Hamas

Sagi Idan, 24, loved nothing more than having the Israeli flag tied around his neck, like a superhero cape flying behind him, pride etched across his smile.

Idan, a sergeant-major in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, was tragically killed when Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade on multiple adjacent structures on Monday.

His parents, brother, and hundreds of loved ones laid him to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Rosh Ha'ayin.

Sagi Idan remembered by loved ones

"Sagi was a boy with a huge heart," his mother said in a heartwrenching eulogy. "A kind of ray of light. His smile was captivating. He radiated his light on each person he met.

"He was quiet but very serious, marked goals, and conquered them. He was loved by all of his friends. He had a lot of friends around him."

Finally, she noted that "every chance he had, he would carry a flag. A friend of his from the army told me that Sagi saw a flag lying on the floor in one of the destroyed houses in Gaza.

She concluded, "He told his friend: 'I don't go to sleep until I wear it on the roof and wave the flag'."