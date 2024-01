IDF announces ten soldiers who fell in the Gaza Strip

The IDF announced on Monday morning the names of ten soldiers who were killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Matan Lazar, 32, from Haifa, a soldier from the 6261 Battalion, 261's Brigade.

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, 23, from Moshav Mevo Beitar, Class Commander in the IDF's 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Sergey Gontmaher, 37, from Ramat Gan, and was a soldier in the IDF's 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.

Maj. (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez, 25, from Kiryat Arba, was a soldier in the 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.

Staff-Sgt. (Res.) Yoval Lopez, 27, from the settlement Alon Shvut , a soldier in the 9206 Battalion, 205th Brigade.

Maj. (res.) Yoav Levi, 29, from Yehud-Monoson, a soldier in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261.

Maj. (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22, from Jerusalem, a soldier in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261.

Maj. (res.) Cydrick Garin, 23, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, a soldier in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261.

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, 33, from Pardes Hana-Karkur, a soldier in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261.

Sargeant (res.) Barak Haim Ben Valid, 33, from Rishon Lezion, class commander in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261.