The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that 70% of all Gaza homes and about half of all its buildings have been either damaged or destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes during its war with the Hamas terror organization.

The report states that Gaza contained about 439 thousand homes. Israel states that their target in their airstrikes is Hamas, who is responsible for the murder of 1,200 civilians on October 7, and has also said that they are taking steps to avoid killing civilians.

Buildings destroyed, the WSJ claims, include "Byzantine churches and ancient mosques, factories and apartment buildings, shopping malls and luxury hotels, theaters and schools." Furthermore, the infrastructure used for water, healthcare, electricity, and healthcare is "beyond repair."

The WSJ's extensive report also mentioned the health services in the Gaza Strip and claimed that most of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip are closed, with only 8 out of 36 hospitals receiving patients. It also stated that more than two-thirds of the schools in Gaza were damaged, and many orchards, greenhouses, and agricultural areas were "completely wiped out."

The WSJ also cites the Hamas-run Health Ministry's claim that 21,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, but notes that the number "doesn’t distinguish between civilians and militants." Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

It will take a while for Gaza to rebuild - N12

Around the Journal's publication came out on these statistics, N12 cited an estimate by aid organizations stating that it would take at least a year after the war to clear the rubble, and would take approximately seven to ten years to rebuild destroyed houses, with the overall cost at restoring Gaza to be estimated at $3.5 billion.