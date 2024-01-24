Hamas is open to a Gaza ceasefire deal that would include the release of some of the remaining 130 hostages, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing Egyptian sources.

As per officials in Cairo, the terrorist group also "expressed openness" to a deal to release all remaining women and children, not including female soldiers taken into Gaza. In the previous hostage release deal that also focused on women and children, 105 hostages were freed from the Strip.

A change in Hamas policy, 110 days into Gaza war?

Hamas's willingness to discuss a release deal indicates a change in its policy, having stressed previously that it would only release the remaining hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of IDF troops.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli officials said that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not notified them of Hamas's rejection of the two-month ceasefire deal proposed by the Israeli government.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli sources remain skeptical over the realization of said discussions, "but are willing to continue discussing the guidelines for a potential deal." Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel, Hamas have 'broad agreement' on month-long truce - Reuters

Reuters reported early on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas "broadly agree in principle" that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, but the framework plan is being held up by the two sides' differences over how to bring a permanent end to the Gaza war.

Intense mediation efforts led by Qatar, Washington, and Egypt in recent weeks have focused on a phased approach to release different categories of Israeli hostages - starting with civilians and ending with soldiers - in return for a break in hostilities, the release of Palestinian prisoners and more aid to Gaza.