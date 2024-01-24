"We are more united and determined than ever," said Leader of the National Unity party and member of the security cabinet Benny Gantz during a televised address to the Israeli public on Wednesday.

He began his statement by addressing the deadly incidents in Gaza on Tuesday, resulting in 24 killed soldiers. "The map of bereaved families of the state of Israel was painted yesterday with an additional 24 instances proving the cost of existence and the strength of an army that comes from the people. Our responsibility is to ensure that their sacrifices don't leave us with waves of memory but of action," he said. "May the lesson to those who hurt us be that we are more united and more determined than ever."

He also addressed IDF activity in Gaza and the state of the war overall.

"The IDF has finished encircling Khan Yunis. This is not the only location we are fighting in, and it is definitely not the final destination. We have many more tasks and goals to achieve - in Gaza, the north, the West Bank, and other fronts. Every location that contains terrorists or terror infrastructure could be the next target. There is a lot of work ahead of us," he said.

"Over the last few days, we have witnessed a trend of leaks on the subject of the hostage release process outline that are tormenting the families and the nation and are harming the tremendous efforts that are being invested in the process," said Gantz, referring to rumors and news that was spread about potential hostage deal conditions. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza hold up photographs of their abducted family members, at ''Hostage Square'', outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, October 21, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"Returning the hostages is not just a goal on the timeline of the war, but a moral duty of the state. This goal is urgent and doesn't conflict with the commitment to remove the unrelenting threat of Hamas. We will never give up this goal."

Returning the hostages will require difficult decisions from the cabinet

He continued, "The desire to return the hostages alive is a source of strength. It is part of what turns us into a vibrant and thriving society that is worth fighting for. I promise the families of the hostages and the entire public, just as we were able to make difficult decisions in the past, we will know how to make these difficult decisions in the future if there is a real outline on the table."

He ended by reiterating that, ultimately, the decision will come from the emergency government, and any proposal from another source should be disregarded.

"The ones responsible for this are the leaders, not news studios. the responsibility is ours and ours alone. This is the purpose of the emergency government - to make difficult decisions with public legitimacy. At this time, we will continue to fight and continue to pave the way in every route to bring our loved ones home."