The prevailing belief among the Israeli public is that a Holocaust occurred in Israel on October 7, as indicated by a recent survey published by the the Holocaust museum, "Beit HaEdot," on Saturday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Conducted by the "Lazar Research" institute under the leadership of Dr. Menachem Lazar, the survey aimed to explore the attitudes and perceptions of the Israeli public regarding the events of October 7 in comparison to the Holocaust.

According to the findings, 63% of the Israeli public perceives the events of October 7 as a Holocaust in the country. However, 23% believe that drawing parallels between the events of October 7 and the Holocaust amounts to the "trivialization of the Holocaust."

Examining the results from a gender perspective reveals that the sentiment that a Holocaust took place in Israel is more pronounced among women (74%) compared to men (55%).

From a marginal reminder to a significant holiday

Over the years, International Holocaust Day held less significance in the eyes of the Israeli public. However, the events of October 7, coupled with the subsequent war and the surge in anti-Semitism, have cultivated a distinct attitude towards International Holocaust Day this year. A large billboard with the words ''Never Again'' above the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, October 18, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

According to the survey, a striking 80% of the Israeli public perceives International Holocaust Remembrance Day as more crucial than ever, given the backdrop of October 7. In contrast, a mere 11% of the public does not consider the upcoming International Holocaust Remembrance Day to be particularly important.

Within the ultra-Orthodox community, the day is regarded with less significance, with only 56% seeing it as a day of special importance this year. In comparison, 84% of the traditional public and 81% of the secular public attach greater importance to the day. The female demographic emphasizes its significance more, with 83% compared to 74% among the male demographic. Advertisement

This perspective is reinforced by responses to the question: Does the world's reaction to October 7 indicate that the world has forgotten the lessons of the Holocaust? The survey reveals that a substantial 79% believe the world has indeed forgotten the lessons of the Holocaust, while only 21% hold the contrary view or believe there is no connection between the events.

Addressing the question of whether the importance of remembering the Holocaust has increased after October 7, respondents exhibit a relatively even split. A slight majority believes that the importance remains unchanged, contrasting with 44% who contend that, moving forward, the importance has grown.

How does perception of the numbers compare?

The survey delved into participants' perceptions of the number of Jews murdered daily in Auschwitz. The prevailing view among respondents aligns with professional assessments, indicating that, during the peak period, an average of 10,000 or more Jews were killed in Auschwitz.

Approximately one-third admitted not knowing the exact figure, while another third estimated the number to be between a few thousand (19%) and 5,000 or more (13%). The variance in daily death toll estimates did not impact the respondents' collective belief that the events of October 7 constitute a "Holocaust."

Rachel Rosenman Afer, the CEO of the Holocaust museum "Beit HaEdot" in Nir Galim said, "The insights of the survey show us that a considerable part of the Israeli public feels that a holocaust took place on the seventh of October here in Israel.

"I think that the results of the survey are important for understanding the public's perceptions of the events of October 7," she continued. "[These results] require special attention and adjustments from the Holocaust Institutes in Israel from now on, in passing down the memory of the Holocaust."