IDF close to defeating Hamas in Khan Yunis

The IDF is close to defeating Hamas in Khan Yunis, with some estimates that the terror group's ability to fight as an effective collective force could be broken within weeks or less.

As matters stand, close to three of the four Khan Yunis battalions (all four battalions originally making up around 4,500 fighters) are already nearly beaten.

The northern and eastern Khan Yunis battalions are already beaten, according to the IDF, while the southern battalion is close to being taken apart.

Even the western Khan Yunis battalion, which was seen as the toughest remaining Hamas force in Gaza until last week, has shown signs in recent days of falling apart. Division 98 commander Dan Goldfuss in Khan Yunis, January 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas's deficit by numbers

Of the 4,500 original Hamas fighters, 2,700 have been killed, over 1,000 in close combat, and over 1,700 by tank, artillery, or aerial attacks. Advertisement

This means that two-thirds of Hamas's Khan Yunis forces have been killed, as well as many other wounded, leaving Hamas forces in the southern "capital" of Gaza even more dilapidated than the terror group is as a whole for the entire Gaza Strip where the percentage of killed is 20-30% and even the percentage of out of commission forces is 48-60%.

All of this progress is despite the fact that the IDF only started invading Khan Yunis in early December and spent about a month in late December-early January with slower progress.

New progress in Khan Yunis in general, and especially in western Khan Yunis in the last week was made possible partially by a revolutionary change in IDF strategy for confronting the tunnel threat.

When IDF Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus presented his strategy to a closed group of media outlets earlier in the battle for Khan Yunis, the strategy was to first win the battle above ground, and then to slowly have engineering crews blow up Hamas's underground tunnels as the military found and inspected them.

Often only robots, and at most a small number of soldiers would enter many tunnels.

The original idea was to reduce the dangers to IDF forces of walking into an underground trap.

Later, the IDF shifted to attacking Hamas simultaneously both above and below ground, including sending in full platoons of dozens of IDF forces all at once into the tunnels to combat Hamas terrorists.

Although the IDF fought Hamas in tunnels in northern Gaza and the US has fought adversaries in tunnels in other parts of the world, the concept and implementation of sending large forces into tunnels at the same time as fighting in those areas above ground has not been done before according to the IDF.

These new tactics helped the IDF's 98th Division raid an underground tunnel located under the Bani Suheila cemetery in the heart of Khan Yunis,.

IDF forces not only found explosives, sliding doors, and significant numbers of Hamas terrorists inside, but they also unearthed the office of the eastern Battalion commander from the Khan Yunis Brigade, from where he helped direct the October 7 attacks.

In addition, troops found operation rooms, a battalion combat war room, and bedrooms of senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The tunnel is part of an underground labyrinth dug by Hamas terrorists, which runs a full kilometer long, some 20 meters deep, and contains several complexes, the IDF noted.

During this operation, the IDF also arrested key Hamas officials who were providing critical new intelligence to the military. After inspecting the tunnel, IDF engineering forces destroyed it.

Despite all of these achievements, IDF sources are unsure if they will catch Hamas's leadership and the Israeli hostages they are holding within Khan Yunis.

A rising number of IDF officials believe that portions of Hamas's leadership and their hostages may have fled to Rafah where there are close to 1.5 million Palestinian civilians to hide among.

Additionally, another 105,000 Palestinian civilians recently left Khan Yunis for other safe zones, with around 20,000-30,000 remaining in Khan Yunis.

There are also suspicions that portions of Hamas's leadership may be hiding with hostages in Khan Yunis safe zones or other safe zones.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.