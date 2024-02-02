The IDF killed over 20 terrorists in clashes in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Thursday, as the offensive in the city continues, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday morning.

Many of the terrorists eliminated in Khan Yunis were eliminated in close-range combat.

Soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade raided several targets in Khan Yunis on Thursday, finding grenades, explosive charges, military equipment, Kalashnikov rifles, and ammunition.

In west Khan Yunis, soldiers from the Givati Brigade directed aircraft to strike buildings where terrorists were operating, including one squad that was firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces.

In north and central Gaza, forces from the 162nd Division raided terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorist squads. Soldiers from the 401st Brigade eliminated about ten terrorists on Thursday. Israeli soldiers seen operating in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, overnight, air defense systems intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Gaza into Israeli airspace.

IDF has arrested about 3,000 suspects in West Bank since start of war

In the West Bank, the IDF completed a counter-terrorism operation in Husan, arresting 13 suspects and questioning dozens of suspects. In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces confiscated material used to produce explosives. Advertisement

In Jamal and Marj Na'je, Israeli forces arrested two suspects.

In total, about 3,000 suspects have been arrested by the IDF and Border Police in the West Bank since the beginning of the war in Gaza.