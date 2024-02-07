In the meeting were senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) among others.

Coons, who is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told The Post the meeting was "positive and constructive."

Coons said discussions included the hostages, how to respond to Hamas, strengthening the US-Israel alliance, the urgency of the humanitarian crisis, and what to do post-UNRWA to ensure aid is delivered.

"We talked about what's next. What is the path to peace, and what does that look like? What are the steps?" Coons said.

Coons said it's the group's "strongest intention" to deliver humanitarian assistance and aid to Israel, as well as to Ukraine and US partners in the Indo-Pacific.

"But it is not clear to me right now how we will get there this week, given the stunning change in direction by my Republican colleagues." Coons said.

Alternative way to distribute aid in Gaza is necessary

In a release on Monday about the supplemental bill, Coons said the US has let its allies question their ability to come to their aid for too long. Coons supports the supplemental bill, which is expected to fail.

Coons also said coming up with an alternative way to distribute aid is an urgent necessity. He said there are a number of nonprofits with good reputations that have been on the ground in Gaza for a long time, but their staff is only in the dozens, not thousands.

"If it's not done through UNRWA, it's going to have to be done through organizations that have logistical capability, and soon," Coons said.