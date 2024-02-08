The Magazine asked three rabbis – two Orthodox and one Reform – the same question: Should Israel treat wounded terrorists?

These are their responses.

Should Israeli hospitals treat wounded Hamas terrorists?

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow (Orthodox): “From a moral point of view, there is no obligation to treat the wounded enemy, as it is part of a war against those who are working to annihilate us. But due to the fact that this is an international norm and an agreement that the State of Israel has signed, and considering the obligation of the Israeli people to be part of the progress of the world and the desire to reduce bloodshed, we do provide basic care to the enemy’s wounded.”

Rabbi Reuven Taragin (Orthodox): Stressing that he was not giving a personal opinion but rather a halachic perspective, Taragin said, “A person who murders, especially a terrorist, deserves the death penalty; whether society enforces it or not is a separate question. Our sages tell us that people who have mercy on those who don’t deserve mercy end up being insensitive to those who do deserve mercy.

“There are three kinds of situations that the rabbis speak about that would be exceptions. One: If we want to keep the terrorist alive in order to question him or trade him. Two: Medical professionals have a commitment; they took an oath to treat all people. That’s a real commitment, and it applies to all people. Three: There’s international law. Once the would-be murderer is no longer threatening and has surrendered, the law states that he’s a prisoner and has certain rights to protection. The difference is that these situations apply more to medical professionals and the army as opposed to an individual. It means that if you’re an individual, and a terrorist has been shot, you wouldn’t be obligated to help him if you’re not a medical professional.”

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch (Reform): “Healthcare providers have an obligation to treat wounded people, even despicable terrorists assuming they no longer constitute an immediate danger, and the threat they pose has been neutralized. This is consistent with the oath taken by medical personnel, Jewish values, and international Western norms. Once treated, it is for the state – not the doctors – to punish the murderers. That said, terrorists need not be treated in Israeli hospitals if there are other places where they can receive adequate medical attention. If there are centers designated for prisoners and Israel’s enemies, and they could receive adequate medical attention there, they do not have to be treated in hospitals.”

