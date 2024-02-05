The sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, was hospitalized in the Soroka Medical Center, where she gave birth.

Some of Haniyeh's sisters live in Tel Sheva, and one of them gave birth to a premature baby in the last few days, receiving life-saving treatment from the medical team.

A senior official in Soroka said that this is a Bedouin family from Tel Sheva with a blue ID card.

In addition, in 2021, it was reported that Haniyeh's relative was hospitalized in an Israeli hospital - then it was Ichilov Hospital. Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via REUTERS)

Haniyeh one of the wealthiest Palestinians

According to sources, 62-year-old Ismail Haniyeh currently lives in Doha. He is married and is a father of 13. He has two brothers and eight sisters, three of whom are married to Israeli Bedouins, have Israeli citizenship, and live in Tel Sheva.

Haniyeh is considered to be one of the wealthiest Palestinians, and his fortune is estimated in the billions. He has been the head of Hamas's political bureau since May 2017. In recent days, it has been reported that differences of opinion have emerged between Haniyeh and the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar.