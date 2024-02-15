IDF launches op in Gaza's Nasser Hospital to retrieve hostages' bodies

The IDF has launched a targeted operation within Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, aiming to apprehend Hamas terrorists and recover the bodies of hostages, the military revealed on Thursday.

The goal of the IDF operation is to reach Hamas terrorists, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7 massacre, the IDF stated.

In a Thursday briefing, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, "Sadly, we know that some hostages are no longer alive. We are committed to finding and returning the bodies of those hostages in Gaza.

"We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility," Hagari continued. Palestinians seen outside Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SALEH SALEM) The IDF has officially contacted the director of Nasser Hospital, calling for the immediate cessation of all Hamas terrorist activity from within the hospital and the immediate evacuation of all Hamas terrorists from within. "Because Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital right now and appear to have used the hospital to hide our hostages there too, the IDF is conducting a precise and limited operation inside Nasser hospital. This sensitive operation was prepared with precision and is being conducted by IDF special forces who underwent specified training."

Hamas's use of hospitals and civilian infrastructure

Hamas carried out an attack against IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis from Nasser Hospital in January, substantiating IDF claims that hospitals are part of the civilian infrastructure used as covers for Hamas.

"As was proven with the Shifa Hospital; Rantisi Hospital; Al Amal Hospital; and many other hospitals across Gaza, Hamas systematically uses hospitals as terror hubs," Hagari continued.

"According to intelligence assessments and information we gathered on the ground, over 85% of major medical facilities in Gaza have been used by Hamas for terror operations."

Hagari concluded that, "A key objective as defined by our military mission is to ensure that the Nasser hospital continues its important function of treating Gazan patients."