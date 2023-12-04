Footage from Gaza hospital sparks speculation senior Hamas target hit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2023 20:20
Nasser hospital, December 4, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Nasser hospital, December 4, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Footage appearing to show Hamas members distancing people from a vehicle that arrived at the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza sparked speculation that a high-ranking target had been hit amid Israeli airstrikes on Monday evening.

In the video, Hamas police could be seen using batons to distance people after an ambulance and a civilian vehicle arrived at the entrance to the hospital. The video shows the ambulance before cutting suddenly to a scene where the ambulance has already left. It is unclear who was being carried in the ambulance and the civilian car or why the video had been cut.



