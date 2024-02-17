Israel eliminated a terrorist in Gaza within 30 minutes of the individual launching a rocket attack on Ashkelon on Saturday afternoon, IDF stated.

Following a series of rocket launches from the Gaza Strip toward Ashkelon, the IDF identified the launch site and called in an airstrike.

The terrorist was eliminated, and the launch site was destroyed.

The launch site was identified with the help of the Nahal Brigade, and it was found in the al-Furqan area in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Northern Gaza had reportedly largely been cleared of Hamas fighters, but recent reports claim that there was a resurgence of Hamas after the IDF evacuated the area. IDF soldier talks with doctor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, February 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The majority of fighting in recent days has been in the south, particularly in the area around the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Hamas in Rafah

There has also been an increase in attacks in Rafah in the very south of the Gaza Strip as the IDF has been hunting for Yahya Sinwar. Advertisement

Most Hamas brigades outside of Rafah were meant to have been degraded in combat ability.

Talks are still ongoing between Israel and Hamas with regard to releasing the hostages held by Hamas.

However, in recent days, they have stalled as negotiators failed to find common ground.

Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Israel has called Hamas's demands delusional, saying in a statement on Wednesday, "Israel will not give in to Hamas’s delusional demands. Israel did not receive in Cairo any new proposal from Hamas on the release of our hostages.