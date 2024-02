The Israeli delegation, a group including Mossad director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronan Bar, and IDF Lt.-Gen. Nitzan Alon landed in Cairo for hostage negotiations on Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to the reports, the talks are already underway and are being attended by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, the head of Egyptian intelligence, and CIA director Bill Burns.