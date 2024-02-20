IDF unearths weapons near UN school in Khan Yunis, finds terrorists hiding among civilians

IDF paratroopers unearthed a large quantity of weapons in the vicinity of a UN school in Khan Yunis last week, the military said on Tuesday.

The school, which served as a humanitarian shelter for the residents of the Strip, was used by terrorists to reach the adjacent building and its weapons through an aperture in its wall.

The weapons the IDF found include grenades, AK-47s, warheads, RPGs, and ammunition, which were subsequently used to target IDF soldiers. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip, February 20, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorists hide among civilians

In addition, forces evacuated civilians from the combat zone to safer locations. During this operation, some 60 terrorists stealthily took advantage of the situation, hiding among the civilian population and attempting to escape. The IDF arrested them, and they were detained for further investigation by forces in Israel, the IDF said.

In another building in the area, troops found weapons, among others, ammunition and cartridges, along with vests and Hamas uniforms.

Furthermore, the house of the head of the Anti-Tank Array of the Khan Yunis Brigade was raided by soldiers, who found on-site intelligence material and numerous weapons.

In western Khan Yunis, the IDF noted that the Paratrooper Brigade combat team was continuing the combat, with troops attacking terror targets and killing terrorists in close-quarters combat with the help of sniper fire.