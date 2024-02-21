Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu wrong to send Mossad chief to grovel in Cairo

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for the hostage deal negotiations and called for no talks with Hamas at all.

"The prime minister is making a mistake by sending the head of the Mossad to grovel in all kinds of places and beg for our lives; we are not negotiating with Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Gadi Ness on Radio North 104.5fm. Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"There are many good things that Netanyahu is doing; he did not enter into a reckless deal and also accepted my position regarding the restrictions, but there are also mistakes, and if you ask me, we should not negotiate with Hamas, we should kill them, stop the fuel, there should be no humanitarian aid.”

"In the end, it should be said that when they receive humanitarian [aid], then we should also receive our humanitarian [aid]. They asked to visit the Nukhba; I also want to see our babies, the Bibas family, the men, the soldiers," he added.

Ben-Gvir backs Smotrich

The minister also backed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said yesterday that the return of the hostages "is not the most important thing.”

"I think what he said is a simple thing, and an attempt is being made to attack him," Ben-Gvir stated. "He said there are goals, and the big goal is to win the war, and anyway, when we win, we will return the hostages."