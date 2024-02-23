Israeli delegation arrives in Paris for hostage release deal negotiations

PARIS – The Israeli delegation for the talks on jump-starting a hostage release deal has arrived in Paris on board a private business plane. The meeting should take place Friday afternoon, at a non-disclosed venue in the French capital.

Headed by Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, the Israeli delegation is expected to meet with CIA Chief William Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Head Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani, a similar meeting to the one that took place in Paris end of January. At the time, the parties agreed on an outline for a hostage-release deal, but Hamas put up a long set of conditions, considered unacceptable to Israel, and viewed as Sinwar’s way of killing the deal.

Pressure applied by Washington, Cairo, and Doha since had changed the situation, and Jerusalem now estimates there is some chance of a breakthrough in the negotiations for a deal. The main obstacle seems to be the key of Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the liberation of the hostages. In the November hostage release deal, Hamas had agreed to release one hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners set free from jail, but that key no longer is considered relevant.

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas protest calling for the government to find a solution to have the hostages released, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

How involved had France been with the negotiations?

The French foreign ministry refused to say to what extent Paris was involved in the talks, or if any French official was expected to be present at the quadruplet meeting.

Earlier this week, the Israeli press published that France confirmed the delivery of medicines to 45 hostages in Gaza, but the French foreign ministry told the Jerusalem Post this was not correct. France only acknowledged the statement issued by Qatar on the delivery, estimating that Doha’s information is probably accurate, said the ministry, stressing that France had no additional information to confirm the delivery of the medicines.