Hamas terrorists captured while hiding in Gaza school, IDF pushes deeper into Khan Yunis

The IDF’s 7th Brigade successfully captured and interrogated dozens of terrorists hiding in a school in the west of the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Friday. The IDF also carried out a number of raids on the homes of senior Hamas operatives, venturing into new parts of Khan Yunis.

In one targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure, the 7th brigade successfully captured dozens of terrorists who had been hiding in a school. Through questioning the captured terrorists, the IDF acquired key intelligence that was transferred directly to the forces operating in Khan Yunis.

The brigade reported encountering dozens of Hamas terrorists within residential neighborhoods, eliminating them by tank fire and close-quarters combat as well as guided aerial fire.

During this mission, the Brigade eliminated five armed terrorists in a vehicle that posed a threat to IDF troops, the military added.

IDF Brigade’s Fire Control Center eliminates armed Hamas terrorists operating in Khan Yunis. (IDF Spokesperson's unit)

Raids on Hamas operative homes

Over the past week, in addition to targeting Hamas resources in civilian buildings, the 7th brigade carried out a number of raids on the homes of senior Hamas operatives. These raids extended to areas that had been untouched by the IDF until now.

Located in the senior Hamas operatives’ homes, soldiers found ammunition magazines, RPG missiles, explosives, Kalashnikov rifles, uniforms, and Hamas military equipment.