Terror strikes in West Bank, Gazans killed in aid delivery disaster
Western leaders call for ceasefire in Gaza • Coalition clashes on Haredi draft
UN chief says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said the killing of over 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza was a situation that would require an effective independent investigation.
Speaking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines ahead of a regional summit, Guterres said he was "shocked" by the latest episode in the war with Israel, in which Palestinian authorities say over 30,000 civilians have been killed since Oct. 7.
Responding to questions on the failure of a recent Security Council resolution seeking a ceasefire, Guterres said worsening geopolitical divides have "transformed the veto power into an effective instrument of paralysis of the action of the Security Council."
"I am totally convinced that we need a humanitarian ceasefire and we need the unconditional and immediate release of hostages and that we should have a Security Council able to achieve these objectives," Guterres said.Go to the full article >>
Israel apprehended officer responsible for Hamas leaders' security - report
The arrested Hamas official was tasked with organizing the security of the heads of Hamas' political bureau.
A senior Hamas member responsible for the security of Hamas leaders was arrested by Israeli forces several months ago, KAN news reported on Thursday.
The Hamas official was tasked with organizing the security of the heads of Hamas' political bureau, including the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
The arrested official gave Israeli forces valuable intelligence about Hamas leaders in Gaza, as well as information about the days leading to the October 7th massacre and the first days of the war.
Sinwar believed to still be under Khan Yunis
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Israeli, US, and Western intelligence and security officials believe that Sinwar is still hiding in tunnels under Khan Yunis and has not moved to Rafah or escaped to Egypt.
According to the report, the central challenge in capturing or killing Sinwar will be trying to do so without killing or injuring nearby hostages.
“It’s not about locating him, it’s about doing something” without putting the hostages at risk, a senior Israeli official told the Washington Post.
Sinwar was born in Khan Yunis in 1962. He became infamous for murdering suspected Palestinian collaborators, gaining the nickname "the Butcher of Khan Yunis" and eventually landing in an Israeli prison until he was released in 2011 as part of the deal to release IDF soldier Gilad Schalit from Hamas captivity.
Earlier in the war, Israeli media reported that the defense establishment believed that Sinwar and the commander of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif, were hiding under Khan Yunis, although, in recent weeks, some reports alleged that the two had fled to Rafah or even into Egypt.
The Hamas leader intended to conduct fighting from an underground fortified base called "Room 6," which was equipped for extended stays with military personnel and communications lines, according to IDF intel.
"Sinwar plans and acts accordingly to each situation and doesn't necessarily trust those around him," a military source told Maariv. "He will make mistakes, and we need to be there or in proximity to recognize it."
Now, he moves from place to place and plans his actions accordingly. "The distance between us and him will be shortened by one mistake too many of his."
Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
French President Macron calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Friday and said the situation in Gaza is "terrible".
"Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law," Macron said in a post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.Go to the full article >>
Ben-Gvir accuses Shin Bet of releasing Palestinians as 'Ramadan gift'
The IDF and Shin Bet said that the release was done because the prisons were running out of room.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed outrage after some Palestinian detainees being held in administrative detention were released on Thursday night, rejecting assessments by the Shin Bet and IDF that the move was necessary to make room in prisons and accusing the Shin Bet of giving Palestinians a "gesture for Ramadan."
On Thursday evening, the IDF and Shin Bet announced that - in light of a situation assessment by all the security agencies in Israel which found that prisons are running out of room - administrative detainees who only have a month left to their detention would be released to make room for detainees who pose a greater threat.
In response to the announcements, Ben-Gvir claimed that there was not an issue of space in Israeli prisons, saying that the order to release the detainees was made "under the direct guidance of the head of the Shin Bet as a 'gesture' for Ramadan."
"The prison service has no discretion in the matter," added Ben-Gvir.
"It is alarming that on the day when two Jews were murdered, the head of the Shin Bet chooses to pay tribute to the murderers, and this is a day after a request by the Shin Bet extended the administrative detention of a Jewish settler for the second time."
Tenuous relationship between Shin Bet, Ben-Gvir
Ben-Gvir has had a tenuous relationship with the Shin Bet throughout his candidacy.
On Thursday, Haaretz reported that the Shin Bet had stopped sending representatives to situation assessments conducted by Ben-Gvir due to the minister's degrading treatment of the agency. The agency has also expressed concerns that the classified content of such meetings would be leaked by Ben-Gvir or his staff who are not required to leave their phones outside, according to the report.
Last year, Ben-Gvir and the Shin Bet clashed over whether or not the security agency should be involved in combatting Arab-sector crime within Israel.Go to the full article >>
House Foreign Affairs Committee calls for UNRWA head to testify in Congressional hearing
"Many members of this Committee are gravely concerned, but sadly, unsurprised, by allegations that employees of UNRWA participated in the horrendous October 7th attack," McCaul wrote
Members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called for UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to testify publicly before the committee regarding allegations against agency members participating in the attacks on October 7, Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) announced in a statement on Thursday.
McCaul sent a letter to Lazzarini on Wednesday along with Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Chairman Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).
McCaul previously issued this request in January, to which Lazzarini said UN privileges and immunities forbore him from being compelled to testify in an open session.
UNRWA employee involvement on October 7
"With regards to your letter, we must first point out that UN privileges and immunities do not forbear voluntary testimony. Second, many members of this Committee are gravely concerned, but sadly, unsurprised, by allegations that employees of UNRWA participated in the horrendous October 7th attack and that thousands of employees have familial or direct ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations," McCaul wrote in the letter.
"Furthermore, we are outraged by recent reporting that a Hamas military installation and server room is located directly beneath UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters. To make matters worse, Hamas operated this installation by siphoning electricity from UNRWA," the letter said.
McCaul said Lazzarini must indicate his willingness to voluntarily appear for a public hearing no later than March 14.Go to the full article >>
UN inquiry into UNRWA staff hopes to get material shortly from Israel
Israel's allegations became public five weeks ago when the UNRWA announced it had fired some staff after Israel provided the agency with relevant evidence.
According to a UN spokesperson, the United Nations investigators expect to receive materials from Israel related to its accusations that staff with the UN Palestinian refugee agency took part in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants.
The allegations became public five weeks ago when the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced it had fired some staff after Israel verbally provided the agency with information. Israel had accused 12 staffers, of which nine were fired, the UN later said.
The independent, internal UN investigation by the Office for Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) was immediately launched as the United States - the largest donor to UNRWA - and other countries paused funding following the allegations.
Guterres Briefed on UNRWA Investigation
OIOS briefed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday on its work over the past month, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday. Dujarric did not say when the investigation might be complete.
"The investigation remains ongoing. OIOS will continue to seek and to corroborate additional information and to compare the information obtained with materials held by Israeli authorities, which OIOS expects to receive shortly," he said.
"OIOS staff are planning to visit Israel soon to obtain information from Israeli authorities that may be relevant to the investigation. Cooperation with the OIOS investigation by Member States has thus far been adequate," Dujarric added.
Guterres has described UNRWA as "the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza" and pledged to act immediately on any new information from Israel related to "infiltration of Hamas" in the world body.
UNRWA work in Gaza
UNRWA employs 13,000 people in Gaza, running schools, its primary healthcare clinics, and other social services, and distributing humanitarian aid. Guterres has said some 3,000 are currently still working to deliver aid.
At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one-quarter of the population - are one step away from famine, a senior UN aid official told the Security Council on Tuesday, warning that widespread famine could be "almost inevitable" without action.
The war in Gaza began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza has since killed around 30,000 Palestinians, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.Go to the full article >>
IDF: 450 Hamas terrorists killed in last few days, over 13,000 in total
IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that the IDF had killed over 450 Hamas terrorists in Gaza in the past few days and over 13,000 in total during a press conference on Thursday.
He also announced that security forces have neutralized over 3,400 terrorists in the West Bank, with 1,500 of them belonging to Hamas.
Regarding the aggression in the north, he announced that the IDF had killed over 220 Hezbollah terrorists, including Three Brigade commandersGo to the full article >>
Biden: Gaza tragedy complicates hostage talks between Israel, Hamas
US President Joe Biden discussed tragic incident in northern Gaza with Qatari and Egyptian leaders. Call for a ceasefire and underscore that the release of the remaining hostages.
The “tragic” Palestinian deaths during violent eruptions around the delivery of Gaza aid could complicate talks for a hostage deal, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday as he downplayed initial optimism about the possibility of an agreement by early next week.
He discussed what the White House called an “alarming incident” in Gaza on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken separately spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani.
Both countries have been mediating a deal for the remaining 134 hostages, which would include a pause to the Gaza war and the release of Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists jailed by Israel.
An Israeli delegation was in Qatar this week for talks following a high-level meeting over the weekend in Paris.
Biden had originally optimistically predicted that a deal could be in place as early as Monday. Before boarding Marine One on Thursday, he told reporters it “probably” would not happen by then, adding, “But I am hopeful.”
One reporter asked him if he thought the Gaza aid incident would complicate the talks. “I know it will,” Biden responded.
Leaders feel that the Gaza tragedy calls for a ceasefire
The two back-to-back aid delivery incidents that led to possibly over 100 Palestinian deaths in a situation that involved both Israeli fire and a stampede, highlighted for global leaders the urgent need to pause, if not end the war.
The White House said that the emir, Sisi, and Biden “grieved the loss of civilian lives and agreed that this incident underscored the urgency of bringing negotiations to a close as soon as possible and expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”
Biden in his separate calls with the two leaders also discussed the terms of a deal, which the White House said would last for at least six weeks and could “be built into something more enduring.”
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the reason for the calls between the US, Egypt, and Qatar was that Biden wanted to “try and push past this situation to put in place a temporary cease-fire, Miller said.
The aid incident in Gaza may well “complicate” the deal, but our hope is that it will not and we are going to push very hard to try to get a deal over the line,” he said.
In Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was doing everything possible to achieve the “sacred goal” of freeing all the hostages. He had demanded in advance, he said, the names of all the hostages that would be part of the deal.
His words appeared to acknowledge speculation that not all the hostages would be freed in the arrangement which is expected to involve only 40 or so of the captives. It’s speculated that one captive would be freed on every day of the pause in the war, in exchange for 10 jailed Palestinians.
Netanyahu said he had not yet received an answer to his request. It is “too early to tell” if there will be an arrangement for a deal in the coming days, Netanyahu said.
He pledged, however, not to cave to essential principled points and any “delusional” Hamas demands.
“We are determined to bring them all back. With a plan or without a plan - we will fight until complete victory,” Netanyahu stated.
He has insisted that Israel must be able to complete the war, even with a hostage deal, so that it can eliminate Hamas. The terror group has demanded a permanent ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza. It is believed that it has agreed not to insist on those demands for a deal that would involve only 40 hostages.
A deal, should it be reached, would delay any planned Israeli military operation in Rafah, near Gaza’s border with Egypt.
The international community has demanded that Israel not conduct that operation fearing that it would lead to a humanitarian disaster, given that over 1.3 million Palestinians are in that area, many of whom fled there to escape bombings in the southern part of the enclave. The US has said it must see a plan to protect those civilians before it would support such a plan.
Netanyahu said he was determined to push forward with a Rafah military operation to destroy the battalions there.
“We will do it while evacuating the civilian population from the combat zones, we will do it while taking care of the humanitarian needs and we will do it while maintaining international law - because that is how we operate.”
In Washington on Thursday, however, the focus was on the aid disaster as the US grappled to better understand the details of what had happened.
Miller said, “We are urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place. We have been in touch with the Israeli government since early this morning and understand that an investigation is underway. We will be monitoring that investigation closely and pressing for answers.”Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says