IDF targets Gaza area from which rockets were launched into Ashkelon, kills terrorists

Forces of the Southern Command, in conjunction with the Air Force, attacked eight important targets in Gaza, in the area from which rockets were launched towards Ashkelon on Tuesday, the military said on Wednesday.

Troops also targeted terror shafts and infrastructures from which terrorists exited to carry out terror activities in the Gaza Strip.

In western Khan Yunis, the combat team of the 7th Brigade raided buildings where troops found weapons and military equipment. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. February 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF eliminates terrorists in the Strip

In parallel, the troops killed five terrorists by firing a precise missile at a vehicle in which they were traveling. In addition, IAF jets attacked two military compounds, killing terrorists who were located in them, the military said.

Forces of the Paratrooper Brigade killed terrorists with sniper fire. Furthermore, two terrorists were killed by an IDF aircraft after soldiers of the Givati Brigade identified it and directed the aircraft towards them.

IDF troops operate in Gaza. February 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Similarly, forces of the 98th Division directed a fighter jet that struck terrorists who were readying to ambush the forces in a military compound in the Khan Yunis area. The attack triggered secondary explosions, illustrating the presence of additional weapons in the compound, according to the military.

In Zaytun, in the center of the Gaza Strip, forces of the 162nd Division 162 continued to operate. In the past day, a task force of the Nahal Brigade killed terrorists and found weapons in the area. During one of the operations, troops identified a terrorist squad, which was subsequently eliminated by a combat helicopter.