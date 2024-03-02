'Is Hamas destroyed?' Egyptian broadcaster challenges Netanyahu on-air

Yet another Egyptian news broadcaster made headlines on Thursday by attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during her broadcast on the Egyptian Alghad channel.

الاعلامية بسمة وهبة توجه رسالة شديدة اللهجة لإسرائيل ونتنياهوpic.twitter.com/JTR12np203 — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) October 21, 2023

On Thursday, it was the turn of journalist Catherine Diab, from the Egyptian Alghad channel, broadcasting from Cairo and Britain, who attacked Israeli policy in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out and addressed the Netanyahu government.

At the beginning of her remarks, she said: "On the one hand, Israel understands that a ceasefire in Gaza is necessary, and on the other hand, it insists on opening another front and operating in Lebanon, on both sides its choosing war." PROTESTERS MARCH past the US Capitol Building in Washington last week, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

"At the same time, is there a new deal on the horizon? This is what President Biden announced , when he expressed optimism for a deal to release prisoners between Israel and Hamas. If there is indeed a ceasefire, this does not mean that the situation in Lebanon will calm down, said Israeli Defense Minister Gallant," she claimed.

News of a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal have been in the air for weeks, with long discussions by multiple national security delegations including Israel, the US, Qatar, and Egypt. Hamas and Israel both claim that a deal is far from being reached, while President Biden hopes to have one by Ramadan.

Diab calls the Netanyahu government Insane

Diab continued in her broadcast, saying "But I ask a question, did Israel destroy the military capabilities of Hamas after five months, allowing it to dare to aspire to destroy the capabilities of Hezbollah? There is a saying that says, insanity is to repeat the same action and expect a different result. But apparently the Netanyahu government has not heard of this, or, as always, they has hidden interests."

Escalation between Hezbollah and Israel has also been a looming question for months. There have been rockets launched almost daily from Lebanon into northern Israel, followed by IDF responses, destroying the launchers or eliminating Hezbollah terrorists.

Recently, Tehran signaled to Hezbollah that it is allowed to escalate its attacks against Israel at its discretion.

Maariv contributed to this report.