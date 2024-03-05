'This is not how you win a war': IDF general outraged over safety failures

Maj.-Gen. (res) Itzhak Brik spoke on Sunday with Yoav Mintz on Radio North 104.5FM, and referred to the incident in Khan Yunis where three IDF soldiers were killed by the detonation of two explosive charges, while performing a search operation.

"The IDF went into combat without pre-planned operations, creating an absurd situation where each unit decides for itself how to enter suspected houses. This happens frequently and there’s no learning from mistakes," Brik said.

"The events keep repeating, and apparently, there hasn't been practice for safe entry. This is an unprecedented scandal in Israel's wars, a complete neglect in operational discipline. Every company commander does as he chooses when the higher ranks are disconnected time after time. This is happening because of the malicious negligence of the army's senior command, a disgrace and a shame. This is not how you win a war," Brik continued.

He added: "Today we are losing assets in the northern Gaza Strip that we only gained two months ago at the heavy price of casualties and injuries. Hamas fighters have returned in droves. The public doesn't understand that if this continues, we will not achieve the suppression of Hamas, we will not secure the safe return of our captives, and hundreds of people will be killed. I have been in the wars of Israel and have not encountered such a severe organizational failure. This cannot go on.

Brik continued: "Since the IDF entered combat without pre-prepared plans, with reserve units that haven't trained for years, on an urban terrain that they are not familiar with... an absurd situation was created. Each unit decided on its own procedure of how to clear urban areas, how to enter houses suspected of being booby-trapped, and there are many units that do not adhere to basic safety guidelines.

IDF soldiers operate in northern Gaza amid the war with Hamas. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"When our soldiers enter a house without any safety measures, an explosive device sometimes detonates, killing and seriously wounding dozens," Brik said.

According to Brik, "These incidents repeat themselves. Just on Friday, IDF troops entered a booby-trapped building, and apparently no safety procedure was carried out. Three dead and 14 wounded, five of them seriously. Commanders decide for themselves how to act according to their understandings without any briefing from their superiors, while the upper ranks are completely disconnected, allowing this to happen again and again.

"Soldiers are killed and severely wounded wholesale; this is not a twist of fate," Brik continued. "This happens because of the criminal negligence and laziness of the senior military echelon. For example, 21 soldiers were killed inside a house while engineering troops prepared the house for detonation. This happened several other times. In two words: shame and disgrace! This is not how you win a war!"

What don't we know about the true military situation of Israel?

Brik answered: "Today, we are losing assets in the northern Gaza Strip, areas that just two months ago the IDF captured at a heavy cost. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant already declared two months ago that we have absolute control over these territories, above ground and in the tunnels beneath. Only two months have passed, and we are losing complete control in northern Gaza.

"Hamas terrorists have returned en masse through the tunnels to the north of the Strip where the IDF evacuated all its soldiers from and did not replace them with reinforcements due to lack of standard operating procedures," Brik said. "Hamas is again controlling Gazans, rebuilding its capabilities in the area. Our soldiers conduct raids on them, and they get killed and wounded by explosives and traps that Hamas had prepared. The majority of our dead and seriously wounded are not wounded from face-to-face combat with Hamas but from explosives and traps. In other words: Months after we captured the northern Strip, we are losing it again."

Brik added: "The public does not understand that if this continues, we will reach a terrible and menacing situation: We will not dismantle of Hamas, we will not safely return the hostages, and hundreds more of our people will be killed. Every day we go to the cemetery, every day there are people seriously wounded, who have lost their legs and eyes."

Regarding the northern front, Brik explained: "For 20 years, the Iranians and their proxies Hezbollah, in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, have been building an envelope of 250,000 missiles and rockets around the State of Israel. We're talking about a regional war on a scale of 3,000-4,000 rockets and missiles per day, including missiles aimed at population centers, water infrastructure, power lines, and economic centers in the heart of the country: the Gush Dan area, Haifa Bay, Beersheba, and Jerusalem. Since 2002, our chiefs of staff have decided that the major wars are over, we have peace with Egypt and Jordan, and there is no need for a large army, so they cut the army by six divisions and basically brought it down to almost nothing.

"They talk about a small and hi-tech army," Brik said, "but it isn't even hi-tech, because they didn't implement the technology. The reservists were not trained, and they also didn't maintain the equipment depots... The next regional war, if it breaks out against Hezbollah, will be in five arenas simultaneously... and we are a tiny army incapable of being in two places at once.

"We can't wait for the day after. The day after is a war that could last months and years. We need to enlarge the IDF now, and no one is dealing with it. The same political and military leadership that led to this terrible chaos are the ones not dealing with what will happen in the future."