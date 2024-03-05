'Away from citizens?': IDF locates weapons, rockets next to Khan Yunis school

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it discovered a Hamas weapons cache inside a warehouse next to a school in Khan Yunis during its continued operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the announcement, counter-terrorism soldiers have been conducting special operations in the heart of urban areas in Khan Yunis with the assistance of the 7th Brigade over the past few days.

After recieving intelligence gathered by the IDF, the soldiers entered a warehouse next to a school that originally served as a shelter for citizens, and discovered a weapons cache belonging to Hamas.

Weapons and explosives were found in civilians areas

The warehouse contained weapons, ammunition, grenades, and even ready-to-launch mortars and rocket heads. Part of the munitions discovered by the IDF that Hamas attempted to hide/dispose of in UNRWA bags, March 5, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers located another weapons cache in a nearby civilian neighborhood, also containing weapons, grenades, ammunition, and rockets, however, some of the munitions had been attempted to be hidden or disposed of, in URNWA bags or in holes dug in the ground.