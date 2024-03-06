Comparing allegations of Israeli, Palestinian sexual violence - analysis

It is impossible to compare the allegations against Palestinians for sexual violence against Israeli civilians on October 7 to allegations by UNRWA against Israel for alleged sexual violence and torture of Palestinian detainees.

There are a number of reasons that the comparison is impossible.

First, there is no video evidence of Israeli prison guards or soldiers sexually assaulting or torturing Palestinians.

There is substantial video evidence of a variety of Palestinian crimes from October 7. AN UNRWA-FUNDED school in east Jerusalem: Numerous reviews by specialized bodies, including studies by IMPACT-se and UN Watch, have exposed hate-filled educational materials in UNRWA schools that directly promote violence and jihad against Israel, the writer notes. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Further, the IDF says that not a single concrete case with the name of a complainant-victim has been submitted to it for sexual assault.

To be fair, it is never easy for sexual victims to come forward, and UN officials have complained that they did not get to interview the actual Israeli sexual assault victims.

But some of the Israeli victims have gone public, and their exact details were provided to the UN.

Also, no one is asking the UN to criminally probe or imprison anyone, only to recognize that sexual assault crimes were perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 as a public matter.

In contrast, Israel is being asked to criminally probe cases without the full facts necessary to do so. Put differently, Israel cannot really prosecute anyone without knowing who the victim is.

Next, UNRWA has mixed and matched a variety of allegations in its only partially leaked report of allegations against Israel.

In the same sentence, UNRWA accuses Israelis of sexual assault, of playing loud music, of beatings, and of sleep deprivation.

Sexual assault is a very serious crime and would warrant not only dismissal but heavy jail time for any Israeli prison guard or soldier involved.

And it is not that Israelis have never acted inappropriately toward Palestinian women.

Looking at previous cases

In April 2021, a special Justice Ministry probe found that a mix of IDF and Shin Bet officials had improperly carried out a vaginal search of a Palestinian woman suspected of hiding a SIM card that could provide intelligence.

Although no one was prosecuted due to an inability to pin clear criminal blame on any one official involved, the ministry decision to close the probe clearly said the search was improper, giving the absence of a “ticking bomb” scenario.

Besides that case, at least six Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli prisons during the current war.

All of these cases are being probed, and in at least one case, over a dozen Israeli prison guards are being criminally investigated for possible illegal beatings leading to death.

The Jerusalem Post spoke to sources who indicated that this specific criminal investigation is still ongoing.

There have also been cases where Israeli soldiers were prosecuted and sent to jail for negligent homicide.

Despite all of these examples, however, these are cases of individuals or a small group of individuals violating Israeli rules protecting detainee rights.

Also, the investigations, and in some cases, convictions and jail sentences, show that Israel does not shy away from prosecuting really bad cases.

In fact, where Israel’s record is likely weaker is with mediocre cases of lower-grade physical aggression against detainees or violations of their rights.

Sometimes, there is less attention by top Israeli officials for such cases when they are dealing with many full-fledged terror cases in tandem.

There are also disagreements about how intensely terrorists can be interrogated.

Israel and the US, at least at times, have endorsed some amount of sleep deprivation to try to crack a Palestinian terrorist who might give up information to stop a “ticking bomb” and save lives.

Both countries have also endorsed playing loud music in such cases.

Israel, in off-record conversations, has also admitted to some lower-grade roughing up of terrorists in some cases, such as a face slap – while avoiding any physical contact that could cause any longer-term physical harm.

Famously, then CIA director Michael Hayden demonstrated the American-style low-intensity face slap to then US President Barack Obama in the Oval Offices with one of his senior aides.

UNRWA and many other Western countries would consider such practices “torture,” just like actual sexual crimes or physical beatings leading to long-term wounds or harm.

IDF sources also admit that there have probably been cases of looting by some individual bad-apple soldiers in Gaza, which they plan to follow up on now that more of the soldiers are out of Gaza.

In fact, IDF sources have told The Post that they expect thousands of initial probes of allegations against IDF soldiers during the war, as compared to the around 500 initial probes the IDF conducted during the 2014 Gaza conflict (32 of which became full criminal probes at the time.)