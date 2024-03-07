Edelstein: Russian gulags had better conditions than Gaza hostages have

The Knesset International Relations department's spokesperson reported that Udo Bullmann, the Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights in the European Parliament, ended his visit to Israel on Tuesday.

During the visit, Bollman held a series of meetings with members of the Knesset and families of the hostages. He toured the village called Gaza, where he saw the houses from which young women were kidnapped and met with their families. He also visited the Knesset, went to where the Re'im party was, and watched the horror movie from October 7.

"Release the hostages from Gaza immediately and unconditionally" Udo Bullmann

During his visit, Bullmann emphasized the importance of a swift release of the hostages in Gaza, who have been there for 153 days now. Nonetheless, Bullmann also called for a ceasefire and an increase in humanitarian aid sent to Gaza. "We hope that a solution to the tragedy will be found, which will lead to a regional solution," he added.

Udo Bullmann (center) speaks with families of Israeli hostages (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Edelstein's comments on Bullmann's visit

The chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, criticized Bullmann for the fact that the hostages in Gaza do not receive visits from the Red Cross, and there is no certainty as to whether they were given medication. "I was imprisoned in the Gulag, and there I received better conditions than the hostages in Gaza," stressed Edelstein.

MK Edelstein also noted that Hamas uses humanitarian aid for terrorist purposes and harms the Gazan population.

The chairman of the Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women, MK Panina Tamano Shata, asked the Bullmann to hold a discussion in the Committee for Human Rights in the European Parliament, which he chairs, on the subject of the mangled state of human rights during the events of October 7. MK Tamano Shata told Bullmann about the sexual crimes committed that day.