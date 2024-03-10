Humanitarian aid is ensuring an IDF Rafah operation is further away than ever - analysis

The choice seemed simple: either there would be a hostage deal before Ramadan on Sunday or the IDF would supercharge the Gaza invasion for a third time by invading Rafah.

Everyone from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, to Netanyahu’s quasi-ally, quasi-opposition, Benny Gantz, to apolitical IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi had said so.

Also, every one of them said that even if there was a hostage deal, a key component of the deal would be some later point where the IDF would enter Rafah to ensure that Hamas’s battalions there were disarmed.

This did not seem to leave much room for interpretation.

And yet, here we are, entering Ramadan, and there are no signs whatsoever that the IDF is about to enter Rafah.

Why a Rafah invasion is less likely than ever

In fact, the opposite is true. Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble after an Israeli air strike on a house belonging to the Abu Anza family, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 3, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Almost every day since the end of last week, it seems that the US or some other foreign country is intervening more and more directly in Gaza to provide humanitarian aid.

If anything, these interventions make an immediate new IDF escalation less likely because it might necessitate evacuating the foreign aid personnel, which will now include US military personnel.

Further, there are no signs of the IDF calling up additional troops that it would need for a drive into Rafah.

Is it possible that all of this is an elaborate fake out by the IDF to surprise attack Hamas in Rafah?

In theory, that is possible, but given the IDF’s commitment to evacuate most or all of the 1,4 Palestinian civilians before it attacks, such a ruse is not likely in the works for right now.

What is most likely is that the IDF is putting off the Rafah issue until after Ramadan.

If there had been a premise that both Israel and Hamas, along with the rest of the world, would prefer a quiet and respectful Ramadan, it became clear in recent days that Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar, though this gave him an advantage.

There was also a point where it looked like Netanyahu might significantly limit which Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians could visit the Temple Mount during Ramadan, something which could have played into Sinwar’s plan to incite the region into a larger religious conflict.

Sinwar still hopes that he can bring Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq into a much more intense war with Israel – along with inflaming the Israeli-Arab and West Bank Palestinian populations.

He is still holding out to come out of this conflict with a “win” that he has missed to date because all of his “allies” showed restraint as his forces were crushed throughout Gaza.

Israel and the IDF want to avoid giving him this prize and have realized that taking Rafah in April or May is not so different from taking it in March.

Also, the intensity of US opposition to invading Rafah and the escalating criticism from Western allies about the humanitarian situation in Gaza has taken Israel aback.

It wants to dismantle Hamad and maintain as much backing as possible from the US.

So it seems there is an Israeli hope that if the IDF showed restraint from entering Rafah for around two months after achieving operational control of Khan Yunis in early February, including during Ramadan, to give Hamas time to agree to a deal – that a scenario of no deal post-Ramadan would finally reduce US opposition.

It also seems that Sinwar, the IDF and the US are coming to terms with the fact that pieces of the deal cannot entirely work as negotiated.

If, as multiple sources have hinted to the Jerusalem Post, only around 70 hostages are alive, down from 130 and down from 100, then Hamas may not be able to give up 45 civilian women and children at one per day, because there may not be that many alive.

Also, the IDF and the US may be closer to accepting Hamas’s claim that it does not even have a full picture of who is alive and where.

Sources have also indicated to the Post that the hostages may be more spread out now, following the fall of Khan Yunis, than at any time in the last several months.

It still seems a large group is in Rafah and some are still in central Gaza, but there may be hostages in many other less known places.

All of this could require some additional time to negotiate through some of the logistical pieces and pace of the exchange.

What to make of IDF promises not to stop fighting Hamas during Ramadan – especially since if they did they would basically be giving Hamas everything it wants for no concessions?

That promise will likely hold.

It will mean that during Ramadan, IDF clean up operations will continue on some level in northern and southern Gaza, other than Rafah. It will be interesting to see if those operations do slow down some – in particular at night when Muslims traditionally break their fast.

The challenge for Israel will be to maintain the pressure, while preventing Sinwar from scoring any new region-wide achievements.

But no one wants to say this out loud.

It would mean admitting that despite the IDF’s impressive tactical victories through almost all of Gaza, that Sinwar still has significant leverage over the end game to this conflict.

However, pre or post-Ramadan, Israel will need to address Rafah if it is to have any hope of ensuring that Hamas cannot return to rule Gaza.