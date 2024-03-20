IDF chief Herzi Halevi expected to resign later this year, Israeli reports say

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi intends to announce his resignation from his position between Septemeber and December and, until that time, finish internal investigations regarding the war and present them to the relevant government officials, Walla reported on Wednesday, citing defense officials.

According to reports, he also intends to lead a massive resignation of officials in high-up positions who were part of the security failure that led to October 7.

Additionally, officials estimate that other high-ranking officers will finish their roles as intended and resign without waiting for removal. They also clarified that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant fully supports Chief of Staff Halevi, believes in his professionalism, and believes that he will lead the IDF to achieve its goals for the war.

Halevi insisted multiple times and succeeded in delaying internal investigations for at least five months, only approving them in the last two weeks.

Additionally, despite the harsh criticism, he also expedited the promotions and placements of several high-ranking officers, which ensured sufficient replacements for when these officials in high-up positions allegedly resigned. Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The chief of staff prevented the suspension of IDF officials in high-up positions until now despite the attack on October 7, which led to the murder of more than 1200 civilians and over 240 hostages being taken into the Gaza Strip.

Halevi takes responsibility

Earlier this week, Halevi said, "I am responsible for what happened on October 7. I am responsible for what has happened since then and what will happen. The IDF is currently at war, and right now, it is correct to focus solely on the goals of this war."