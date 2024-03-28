US refused to give Israel some weapons for Gaza war, general says

The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon that it had asked for, in part because US President Joe Biden's administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Israel asked for stuff 'we are not willing to provide'

"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or are not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli offensive prompted opposition from within Biden's Democratic Party, leading thousands to vote "uncommitted" for him in recent party presidential primaries.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington earlier this week, and the Pentagon said that security assistance for Israel had been discussed.