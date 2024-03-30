'You abandoned our families': Hostage families call to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu

The families of the hostages held by Hamas made a statement on Saturday evening criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to bring their loved ones home.

Sixteen relatives of the hostages took part in an emergency press conference held outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. They announced a new phase in their advocacy to bring their loved ones home, one which seeks to exercise increasing public pressure for the immediate replacement of Netanyahu, whom they believe to be the main roadblock in securing a hostage deal.

These families, who have not seen nor heard from their loved ones in 176 days, are increasing pressure on the Israeli political establishment to return to the negotiating table. Much of this comes after reports and testimonies that Netanyahu has pushed back against a deal or sought to delay a deal in favor of increasing military pressure.

In a major development, the families called for the removal of Netanyahu through elections.

Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of 80-year-old Yoram Metzger, opened the press conference by stating, "The prime minister left us no choice. We all saw how Netanyahu repeatedly botched a deal for the return of the hostages. We saw how his personal political interest drives him time and time again in making decisions and how his concern for coalition stability outweighs his clear duty to bring our loved ones home. Families of Israelis held hostage protest for their release, call on Netanyahu to resign, March 30, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"We were told to sit still, we were told to travel the world, but after six months, the hostages are still in Gaza! This is a complete and deliberate failure!"

Netanyahu as the obstacle to negotiations

Einav Tsengaoker, the mother of hostage Matan Tsengaoker, appealed to the prime minister, saying, "After you abandoned our family members on October 7 and after 176 days where you failed to provide a deal, we understood that you are the obstacle that consciously and deliberately prevents a deal."

Tsengaoker called for elections, stating, "We are forced to do everything in our power to remove the obstacle, which is you, and we are forced to start a new phase in our struggle. From now on, we will work to replace you."

In an appeal to the war cabinet, Yael Or, the aunt of hostage Dror Or, asked ministers Gantz and Eisenkot, as well as the Likud party and the Knesset, to do everything in their power to return their loved ones. She called to "replace the one who fails to bring forth a deal because of personal reasons," meaning Netanyahu, and for members of his party to "listen to your conscience and the cries of the hostages, fulfill your duty to the state and citizens - replace Netanyahu immediately."