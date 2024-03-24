Israel to release over 700 terrorists, including murderers, in Gaza deal - report

Israel has agreed to release between 700-800 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire and hostage release deal, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening, citing Israeli officials.

The terrorists agreed upon for release by Israel include hundreds who are serving life sentences for murdering Israelis in terror attacks, Walla's Barak Ravid further reported.

In return, 40 hostages will be released by Hamas, reports said.

Gaza hostage deal: Ball in Hamas's court

It was reported on Saturday night that the Israeli delegation in Qatar has agreed to an American compromise on the issue of the number of Palestinian prisoners who will be swapped for each Israeli hostage.

According to the reports, major disagreements about this number initially prompted the American compromise proposal. Demonstrators protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2024 (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The Israeli team in Qatar has also reportedly been authorized to discuss the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

According to Israeli media, Hamas's response will likely take a few days to receive due to the logistics of getting approval from Hamas leadership in Gaza.

This is a developing story.