Netanyahu to hostage soldiers' families: I will bring them all home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the families of soldiers held hostage by Hamas on Thursday. 

In his statements, he said, "I know that every day you go through hell. Your sons are heroes, Israel's heroes. As we have already returned 123 hostages, I am obliged to return them all, every single one. I will not leave anyone behind."

Netanyahu noted, "I deal with this every day and night on a personal level. Only with the continuation of our exerted military pressure will we be able to return the hostages. In addition, we have the strategic assets of Hamas, and this is another key to the liberation of our sons and daughters."

"We conquered the northern Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis; we have secured the Strip, and we are preparing to enter Rafah."

"To bring them all home, all these assets need to be used wisely in the negotiations that I myself conduct every day - to bring them all home, not just some of them," the prime minister said. 

