Matisyahu releases new music video filmed at Nova festival site, Gaza border communities

Matisyahu released last week a music video for his new song “Ascent."

The video was filmed in Israel at the site of the Nova festival and the Gaza border communities and includes footage from the October 7 massacre.

The reggae singer labeled his song one of his "most meaningful" works to date.

MATISYAHU ARRIVES back in Israel next month for two shows – April 2 in Jerusalem and April 3 in Tel Aviv – the culmination of his current tour, which also began in Tel Aviv back in January. (credit: Zappa)

Singer hits back at antisemitic claims

My new song "Ascent" drops this Friday and I think it is some of my most meaningful work ever.The song is about antisemitism and we are also releasing a music video with it that was shot in Israel in the aftermath of October the 7th with survivors of the Nova Festival. This is… pic.twitter.com/Y0avzzgdZm — Matisyahu (@matisyahu) March 26, 2024

The song features lyrics such as “I sense my fame under attack, we used to gettin’ shot in the back,” with the singer lashing out against antisemitic claims, “No one to blame but the Jew, are you insane, this is not new, they been sayin’ this for years, cry babies with their fears.”

The lyrics also include references to the extermination of the Jews during the Holocaust: “German trains rolling over Polish landscapes” and quotes in Hebrew from Psalm 126.

In recent months, the singer has been threatened by pro-Palestinian activists for his support of the Jewish state, forcing him to cancel some of his shows in the US.

Jackie Hajdenberg contributed to this article.