Matisyahu releases new music video filmed at Nova festival site, Gaza border communities

The video was filmed in Israel at the site of the Nova festival and the Gaza border communities and includes footage from the October 7 massacre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Matisyahu released last week a music video for his new song “Ascent."

The reggae singer labeled his song one of his "most meaningful" works to date. 

Singer hits back at antisemitic claims

The song features lyrics such as “I sense my fame under attack, we used to gettin’ shot in the back,” with the singer lashing out against antisemitic claims, “No one to blame but the Jew, are you insane, this is not new, they been sayin’ this for years, cry babies with their fears.”

The lyrics also include references to the extermination of the Jews during the Holocaust: “German trains rolling over Polish landscapes” and quotes in Hebrew from Psalm 126.  

In recent months, the singer has been threatened by pro-Palestinian activists for his support of the Jewish state, forcing him to cancel some of his shows in the US.  

 Jackie Hajdenberg contributed to this article. 



