BBC set to co-produce and broadcast Nova Festival documentary

BBC will work with Israel-based entertainment studio SIPUR to broadcast a documentary titled "We Will Dance Again" about the Nova festival attack, which took place on October 7 and was considered one of the most gruesome of the attacks.

The documentary is set to reveal never-before-seen footage and provide an in-depth look at the events that occurred during the attack.

The decision for BBC to produce such a film comes as an unexpected move following previous claims of anti-Israel bias since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Footage never seen before brought to light

The documentary is planned to be divided into three parts, showing a timeline of the events before, during, and after the attack.

In addition to footage of the attack, the documentary will include interviews with soldiers, journalists, and researchers who were on the scene of the attack and will describe the horrific events that they witnessed. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An unexpected move for BBC

BBC has received thousands of complaints about its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Recently, former BBC director Dannie Cohen wrote a letter to The Telegraph that provided instances in which BBC's coverage of the war contained “institutional bias” and "antisemitism."

For instance, the network has avoided referring to the October 7 massacre as a terrorist attack. Despite past criticism of BBC's bias, this documentary will graphically depict the events that took place during the Nova festival at the hands of the Hamas terror organization.

The documentary will contain graphic images taken that have shocked the producer and director of the documentary Yariv Mozer.

"Nothing prepared me for the harsh images showing the remains of the massacre," Moser explained.

"My duty as a documentary maker is to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories of the survivors of this massacre. To shed light on the young women and men whose only sin was their passion for music, love, and freedom," he concluded.