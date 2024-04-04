US week approved transfer of thousands of bombs to Israel this week, official says

Despite criticisms following the death of WCK aid workers in the Gaza Strip, the US approved a transfer of a thousand additional bombs to Israel, but will only arrive next year.

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 4, 2024 19:08
An Israeli soldier walks next to items found inside a workshop which they claim was used for weapon production and located on the lower floors of a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023.
The United States granted approval this week for the transfer of thousands of additional bombs to Israel. However, they will not be delivered until at least next year, a Biden administration official said on Thursday.

The official said the approved transfer included 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs, and fuses for MK80 bombs.

The US has continued to supply Israel with weapons despite growing criticism of the war in Gaza.

Weapons supply debate rises following death of aid workers 

On Monday - the same day as the approvals - Israel carried out a strike in Gaza that killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers. Washington has expressed outrage at the attacks and called for Israel to swiftly investigate.

A second US official said the Israeli strike happened much later in the day on Monday than the approvals.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden is welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in October, when the president visited Israel following the massacres carried out by Hamas. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

The first official said the munitions were drawn from authorizations to send arms to Israel approved long ago and will not be delivered before 2025.

The Washington Post reported the approvals earlier on Thursday.



