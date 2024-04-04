Jerusalem Post
US blocks more than a dozen ships connected to Iranian military funding

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: APRIL 4, 2024 18:28

One entity and 13 associated vessels involved in facilitating illicit trade in support of Iran are now designated as blocked property, according to a statement from the State Department on Thursday. 

The US is also updating one vessel name on the Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons list. 

"The United States will continue to take action against entities that transport cargoes or facilitate transactions in support of MODAFL and the AFGS, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or Iran’s foreign proxy and partner groups," according to the statement.

"We remain committed to disrupting illicit funding streams financing Iran’s production of weapons that support Russia’s war against Ukraine and the attacks by Iranian proxy groups throughout the Middle East."

This is a developing story. 

