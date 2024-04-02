US considers new arms deal with Israel amid criticism and divisions over policy

A new weapons deal with Israel is under consideration by US officials, Politico reported on Monday.

50 F-15 fighter jets, 30 AID-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and a “number of joint direct attack munition kits, which turn dumb bombs into precision-guided weapons,” are being considered for the American weapons sale to Israel, according to Politico.

While the sale is still waiting for US approval, a congressional aide revealed that the Biden administration is very likely approve the sale. However, it is important to note that according to Politico’s report, it would “be years before the weapons arrive in Israel.”

Politico further reported that when asked for a response, the US State Department spokesperson said "the department does not comment on potential future sales.”

This development occurs amid mounting criticism of the Biden administration's stance on arms sales to Israel, "as the death toll rises in Gaza.” In another sign of growing tensions between the two allies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call for Israeli elections sparked a controversy last month among Israeli political leaders. A C-130 Super Hercules. The aircraft can transport soldiers, gear, and water, and it can also be used to drop pamphlets of the type Israel has been dropping over Gaza to warn people to evacuate or to offer rewards for help finding hostages. (credit: IDF)

Politico further reports that the sale “comes amid a rift among Democrats” regarding the question of Biden’s responsibility in pressuring Israel “not to launch a large-scale invasion” of Rafah through arms sales.

Israeli hostages, US concerns, and weapons deal

Politico noted the concern for the remaining Israeli hostages, and that officials are still attempting to negotiate for their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Additionally, the US expressed concerns about Israeli plans for an operation in Rafah, emphasizing the need to protect civilians. "Going into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians would be a mistake," US officials said.

Meanwhile, recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria have heightened tensions in the region. Amid these shifting incidents, discussions between US and Israeli officials continue. Politico reported that the US has requested Israel “in recent weeks not to mount a full-on ground offensive in [Rafah], because more than 1 million civilians are sheltering there. Most of the Israeli hostages are also believed to be somewhere in the city.”

Politico ends their report by saying that this newly considered arms deal with Israel comes following a Washington Post article that the Biden administration was moving forward with a years-old arms package for Israel. This deal would include additional arms not mentioned in this new deal.

Responses to the considered weapons deal

Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen said that "blocking sales of offensive weapons should be under consideration,” according to Politico’s report.

Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned from his position “in protest over America’s continued lethal assistance to Israel,” alleged that the proposed arms sale is “further proof” of continued US support for Israel.