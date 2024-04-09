IAF announces new UAV squadron for intelligence-gathering, airstrike missions

The Israeli Air Force announced, on Sunday, the establishment of a new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Squadron at the Palmachim Air Force base.

The 147th "Battering Ram" Squadron will operate the "Star" UAV; as part of the expansion of the "Star" UAV forces in combat. The new squadron comes as significant changes in the organization of the UAV Array are being made.

The UAV’s roles will include carrying out targeted airstrikes and intelligence-gathering missions on the southern and northern borders, as well as in the West Bank.

Comments on the opening of the new squadron

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said, "This is a time of war, a historic time. We are opening the 147th Squadron, which is a tremendous addition to the force. The 147th ''Battering Ram'' Squadron. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

“In this just war, the entire UAV Array demonstrates its operational competence and extremely high operational effectiveness. Thousands of Hamas operatives have been killed, a range of intelligence gathering missions, 24/7 availability and flexibility for about half a year in the war."

Commanding Officer of the Palmachim Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor added, "The UAV Array is at the forefront of the IAF's operational activities and carries out tasks of intelligence gathering, recording aerial footage, and strikes in cooperation with the ground forces in ground operations.

“Over the last six months, the array has adapted, changed rapidly, and adjusted itself to the needs of this time. This, while demonstrating professionalism, initiating contact and a deep partnership with the ground forces."