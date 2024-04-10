Orphaned Oct. 7 teen survivor tells media of struggles to rebuild life

Rotem Matias, a survivor of the massacre at Holit on October 7, told the Guardian of his struggles in piecing his life together after both his parents were killed in front of him.

Hamas terrorists killed his parents in their home in Holit while shielding their youngest child with their bodies.

Rotem heard the men laughing as they shot his mother and father; he was injured by the bullets and spent more than seven hours hiding with their bodies.

Reminiscing, he says, "Other people’s parents would read bedtime stories when we were little, but my dad took a guitar and sang until I fell asleep."

Rotem was one of 20 children orphaned on October 7; another 96 were left with only one parent.

He is now living with his aunt, uncle, and their two children. Israeli soldiers walking next to the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 21, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

A normal teenager

He's still a normal teenager studying for his exams, taking up new hobbies, and playing video games, although no shooters.

His dog Marko miraculously survived the attack, receiving what Rotem calls a "shrapnel haircut."

Rotem also expressed his frustration with the portrayal of his family's story in the media, telling the Guardian, "Nobody actually asked about who my parents were. They just want to know what happened."

"It’s not like I’m gonna change [my account of] what happened. It’s going to be the same thing every time."

The couple were peace activists and sent their children to a bilingual Hebrew-Arabic school; photos from their home showed a badge that read "Palestinian Lives Matter" lying on the floor.

His uncle had taken more time off to help Rotem navigate the complex bureaucratic system of receiving support.

His family and friends remain scattered; his sisters have managed to find an apartment in the South with a spare room available for him. His grandparents live in the North, and his 99-year-old great-grandmother lives in Jerusalem.

His house still stands in Holit, blackened and burned by the events on October 7. The family is still waiting to hear if it can be repaired or if it needs to be torn down and rebuilt.

He spoke for the first time publically since the ordeal and told the crowd, "We lost my parents, but we can bring back the hostages."