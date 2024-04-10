No plan yet for sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza, says French minister

France recently imposed sanctions against some individuals who it says are linked to violence by settlers in the West Bank.

By REUTERS
Member of the EU Parliament French Stephane Sejourne, Renew Europe Group, delivers a speech for the start of France's presidency of the Council of the European Union, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday there was no immediate plan to impose sanctions on Israel to force it to allow more humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, toning down his stance after tougher remarks made earlier this week.

"There is no plan at this stage for general sanctions against Israel," Stephane Sejourne told lawmakers in the National Assembly.

France recently imposed sanctions against some individuals who it says are linked to violence by settlers in the West Bank, and it will "continue to do so", Sejourne said.

PA HEAD Mahmoud Abbas meets with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Ramallah, this week. Last month, Abbas marked the 19th anniversary of his four-year term in office, the writer notes. (credit: NASSER NASSER/REUTERS)
PA HEAD Mahmoud Abbas meets with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Ramallah, this week. Last month, Abbas marked the 19th anniversary of his four-year term in office, the writer notes. (credit: NASSER NASSER/REUTERS)

Comments come after minister suggested sanctions as a possibility 

His comments came a day after the minister in an interview said sanctions could be an option to exert pressure on Israel's government, earning both praise and outrage as the Gaza war divides public opinion in France, home to both large Muslim and Jewish minorities.

In the interview with RFI radio and France 24, Sejourne said: "There must be levers of influence and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross checkpoints."



