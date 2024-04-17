Gov’t increases focus on post-trauma disorder due to lengthy war

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 7,209 IDF soldiers have been wounded during the current war to date, with 2,111 of them suffering specific emotional harm.

While the 2,111 number represents about 29% of all wounded soldiers, 1,227, or 60% of those with emotional harm, the emotional problems are the primary problem.

Prior to the war, there were around 62,000 wounded soldiers from all prior wars and battles, of which 18%, or 11,000, had emotional harm.

Of those 11,000, around 8,000 or 70%, experienced emotional symptoms as their primary problem.

While post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the main diagnosis for those with emotional problems, ministry officials emphasized that they recognize and assist a variety of emotional disorders. THE FUNERAL of Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Eliraz Gabai, killed in Gaza, takes place in Tiberias, last week. Busy with fighting a war, attending funerals, and visiting the bereaved, we are suppressing a great deal of grief, the writer notes. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Next, the ministry said it projects that by the end of 2024, around 20,000 additional soldiers will be wounded for the year, with an expectation that around 40%, or 8,000, will experience emotional harm.

Questioned about why the percentage of emotional harm and PTSD is so much higher from the current war as compared to prior wars, ministry officials responded that the ministry’s approach is more liberal and engaging on such issues now than in the past.

War cabinet concerned over criticism for failing to address PTSD among veterans

Although ministry officials did not refer to politics, it has been clear from the attention top political officials have given the issue, that the war cabinet is far more concerned about being exposed to political criticism for failing to address disabled veterans’ concerns now than they have been in the past.

Some of this is because the length of the war has dwarfed past wars, now running past six months. The longest recent prior war, 2015, lasted less than two months, and the only longer war was the Independence War of 1948.

In addition, after decades of very little service, the full country’s reservist corps was called up, impacting hundreds of thousands of soldiers being torn from the economy and their families.

Adding in the families of those reservists, the likely impact as a constituency could easily be over one million voters, something that no politician can ignore.

Moreover, with over 1,500 dead Israelis and 7,209 wounded soldiers to date, the volume of harmed soldiers also dwarfs prior to recent wars.

To address the various issues, Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Division Head Limor Loria noted that committees that previously barred recognition and funding for physical and mental rehabilitation have been frozen for at least a year.

She said that around 90% of the recognition and funding process takes place almost immediately for most IDF veterans who approach the ministry. In comparison, around 70% of wounded veterans have gotten more formal recognition, even if at some later date, they may also need to be processed through the standard committee apparatus.

Until the war, despite a push by IDF medical officials, a mix of the defense and finance ministries had been accused of extreme bureaucracy, turning off wounded soldiers from receiving benefits, with the worst treatment being reserved for those seeking emotional support for PTSD and other conditions.

Loria did admit that the Knesset still had failed to pass a formal law to address all of the relevant issues but noted that, at least for now, the ministry was being allowed to dole out funds as needed as part of the war’s emergency situation.

Another ministry official, Noa Rofe, said that the ministry was kicking into high gear to offer services during the upcoming holidays, which she said often unfortunately led to a spike in problems and even potential suicides.

Rofe listed off a variety of special services for PTSD and other conditions, including two different emergency phone lines to call, such as *8944.

Tel Hashomer also opened a special center for receiving specifically wounded veterans with PTSD and other emotional issues earlier in 2024 so that the soldiers can be around people with similar unique issues and receive a more tailored treatment process and do not need to fade into the general public.

Questioned about IDF soldier-survivors of the Nova Festival of October 7, Loria said that as far as she knew, these soldiers were still part of the IDF and so part of their treatment system.

She said that the ministry only became involved with soldiers who have been released to civilian life.