New footage published of Hamas kidnapping of Yarden Bibas

New footage showing the moments Yarden Bibas, the husband of Shiri Bibas and the father of Kfir and Ariel, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was published by N12 on Wednesday evening.

Bibas can be seen in the footage with blood covering his face as his captors attempt to go through a rioting crowd surrounding the motorcycle he's being held on. His captors yelled at the people surrounding the vehicle and even waved a pistol in the air.

A person in a press vest could be seen alongside the motorcycle.

Another person could be seen holding Bibas in a headlock.

Bibas's sons among youngest hostages

Bibas's sons, Kfir and Ariel, are among the youngest Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Kfir is just one year old. His brother is four years old.

Hamas has claimed that Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel have died, although an external party has not confirmed this, and false claims have been made in the past about the status of the hostages.

It is unclear if Yarden is still alive. Hamas published a video of him after they told him his wife and sons were dead. Hamas has made several such videos of hostages reading scripts given to them by Hamas.