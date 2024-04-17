Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza hostage talks

Qatar is re-evaluating its role as mediator in the hostage deal talks between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns that its efforts are being undermined by politicians seeking to score points, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also foreign minister, said there was a "misuse of this mediation for narrow political interests, and this necessitated Qatar to undertake a full evaluation of this role."

Sheikh Mohammed did not identify any politicians by name.

Qatar's embassy in Washington on Tuesday criticized comments made by US Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer, in which he called on the US to "reevaluate" its relationship with Qatar.

Hoyer said on Monday that Qatar must threaten Hamas with "repercussions" if Hamas "continues to block progress towards releasing the hostages and establishing a temporary ceasefire." Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar December 20, 2023. (credit: IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Some other US lawmakers have suggested in recent months that Qatar supports Hamas, an accusation rejected by the Gulf state, which hosts some 10,000 US troops, the largest US military presence in the Middle East.

'Mediators have limited role'

Sheikh Mohammed underscored on Wednesday that the role of mediator has limits: "(Mediators) cannot provide things that the parties themselves refrain from (offering)."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed said the talks on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages were at a "delicate phase."

He added, "We are trying as much as possible to address this stumbling block," without providing further details.

Qatar's premier also condemned what he described as a policy of "collective punishment" being pursued by Israel in its war in Gaza against Hamas, as well as the latest escalation of violence in the West Bank.